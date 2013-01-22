How to Play Lone Wolf on Android Phones or Tablets

0 0 0

You know that Role-Playing Games are unlike any other kind of video game and that is what I liked about them from the start. In such games, the experience is the one that really matters as it is not all about winning, being the best or spending your time in front of your Android device all day long. Speaking of that, it’s true that many of these games have existed on PCs and consoles for years, but after a while, RPGs found their own ways into the Google Play Store too.

Speaking of that, I must tell you more about such a game known as Lone Wolf. Many of you probably remember that Wolf is a series of 29 gamebooks, created by Joe Dever. The series was first published in July 1984 and sold more than 9 million copies worldwide.

Yes, it is a success since it focuses on the fictional world of Magnamund, where the forces of good and evil want to take over the planet. The protagonist is Lone Wolf, last of his caste of warrior monks known as Kai Lords. He has a special part in this story and things are no different in the actual game either.

This Lone Wolf Android game is based on the world of fantasy author Joe Dever and it is better than I ever imagined. Players make decisions through an ongoing narrative based on character traits they pick at the onset, and engage in exciting turn-based combat with a variety of enemies. Combat mechanics require timing, finesse, as well as smart resource management to get through alive.

Lone Wolf provides both richly-textured story as well as intense action, and looks amazing on Android phones and tablets at the same time, so don’t you want to try it out too? It all depends on the version that you want: you can choose to download the Lone Wolf free version from here or take the Lone Wolf Complete ($12.99) version be accessing this link.