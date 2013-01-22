IMDb Movies & TV – your Source for Movie, TV, and Celebrity Content

0 0 0

IMDb Movies & TV is ready to provide us a surprising database of information on movies, TV series, actors and actresses, directors, production credits and more. Whether you’re a movie geek who desperately needs details on a film that not too many heard of (hey, don’t think that I am here to judge you or something), or you are just looking up screen times and trailers for the latest blockbuster, IMDb Movies & TV should not miss from your Android phone.

IMDb, the world’s most popular and authoritative source for movie, TV, and celebrity content can be right in your pocket, at your own convenience.

You can finally access IMDb’s extensive database of movies, TV shows, actors and other information related to visual media with IMDb Movies and TV app. IMDb boast over 2 million movie and TV titles, as well as 4 million celebrities, actors, actresses, directors on it database, along with all the movie trailers, video clips, user reviews, quotes about movies, as well as celebrities that you might have in mind.

If this is not enough for you, then don’t hesitate to explore IMDb’s popular charts from Best Picture awards winners, Top rated movies of all time (I am talking about the popular IMDb Top 250, of course), the best movies of the day (yes, I have intentionally used plural, it’s not a mistake), celebrities of the day, along with lowest rated movies (cause there are plenty of them) and not only.

Moreover, you can also access its shop right on their device through Amazon.com stores. It caters direct purchase on DVD’s and Blu-Ray disc for any movie or TV shows. And IMDb is available worldwide in English (US/UK), Spanish, German, French, Portuguese, Italian, Japanese, Korean, as well as Chinese, all these options making your choice even more easy.

Therefore, IMDb Movies and TV brings a one click access on IMDb’s movie and TV database on Android. And I must tell you that I am talking about a free entertainment app!

