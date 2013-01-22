Piktures – Beautiful Gallery, a feature-rich Photo Management App

0 0 0

Making sure you have the best gallery app available for your Android device used to be as easy as just installing QuickPic. But this app that used to be so special made a few changes as a part of the fact that it was sold to a company who is notorious for permission spamming. I do not know about you, but QuickPic is no longer an option for me, so I have started looking for more options.

Piktures – Beautiful Gallery is one of the most capable Gallery replacement apps available on the Play Store at the moment. Some might say that apps that don’t have the Material Design that we all know cannot be the best looking Gallery apps, but here’s the proof that they are wrong by saying that.

The design is gorgeous, even if it’s not Material Design and this is indeed one of most feature-rich photo management apps out there. Piktures – Beautiful Gallery is the very first gesture-based gallery app to manage your albums of photos and videos and I can assure you that you won’t regret giving it a try on your Android handset.

You can sort your photos by various things, such as location and you can hide albums if you don’t want other people to see them. Even more, it’s optimized for larger screens which makes this great for tablets or larger phones and it also has gesture-based controls which are delightful to use once you get used to them. Yes, this is a solid option all around! And if Facebook is your go-to service for sharing photos, then this app is perfect for you as long as Piktures lets you share pictures via messages and social networks in no time.

This app is fast and simple and I have to add that it comes to with no ads. Isn’t this great? You have one more reason to grab it into your handset!

Take Piktures – Beautiful Gallery from here right away!