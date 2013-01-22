Okay? might be Perfect for You

0 0 0

For those of you that want a fun game, a less violent one, something that will help you utilize your brain and relax at the same time (yes, this is possible), then let me tell you the fact that Okay? might be the perfect choice for you.

Both the game objective and the gameplay itself are simple. Give an initial push to a ball which must bounce off every other object on the level. That’s it. You only have one move and you can only create the initial path for the ball. So yes, this is one of the few games which deliver what they promise. A free, simple and fun puzzle game where all you have to do is swipe.

The levels get more and more challenging as you move on, so you get an agonizing rhythm that never lets you get bored.

Even more, I want to tell you the fact that you get access to everything for free, but there is something else that you should take in consideration from the start. At one point, the game will ask you if you would like to donate. It’s obviously that you don’t have to choose right at that moment. You are given the option to dismiss the request and come back to it if you feel that the game is worthy of your money or never donate and keep on playing it. As I am used to tell you, this is only your decision to take.

So, I can only conclude that this game is indeed flawless. I haven’t found a single bug up to this point, I love the minimalistic art style, just as the fact that it perfectly fits in with the overall experience.

Take Okay? from here too and let me know if you think the same.