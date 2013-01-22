Use a Block to create a Colored Square in Square it!

0 0 0

Square it! is a basic, minimal, and relaxing game in which all you have to do is use a block to create a colored square. To tell you the truth, this game has such a relaxing gameplay and a smart combination of color schemes and sounds that it is impossible not to like it!

The game is as relaxing as it gets, just don’t forget to plug in your earphones while you get busy filling the area with squares, without leaving any empty spaces. So, you must simply drag your finger to all 4 directions (upwards, downwards, to the left and to the right as well). You will see how the square reacts and fill the area without leaving blank spaces. When you are done, a check mark will show up – you may now share your abstract design (or maybe not so abstract) to any social network.

In order to save your game progress, don’t hesitate to connect the app with Google Play Games on the bottom panel. Press anywhere outside the gamefield and after that, you smut simply click on the Game Controller icon on the right. You will be prompted a screen to connect with Google Play Games, so this way your progress won’t be lost.

Square it! is one of a kind, that’s why I recommend you to try it out. I am not the only one saying it, but there are plenty of other players who describe Square it! as an addicting zen game which is ideal to train mind focus, with no tension or pressure.

And as developers claim, you don’t have to pay anything to play this game. Square it! is completely free and will always be, but you can choose to pay them a small fee in order to remove ads from your game. The fee can be as small as the price of your morning coffee, so don’t be grumpy about that!

Enter here for a fast download of the game.