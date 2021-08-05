Update LeEco Le Pro3 to UI 5.8.021s

0 0 0

LeEco Le 2 previously received the UI 5.8.020s update in late December, but now its brother enjoys the spotlight thanks to the new EUI 5.8.021S OTA update. This is currently rolling out for LeEco Le Pro3 and it brings major changes in the Launcher and App Drawer, Key Guard, Camera, Messaging, GMS Apps & Android, WiFi and Bluetooth, along with the usual system stability improvements and fixes for annoying bugs provided by such updates.

Users are about to receive the notification pop up, but do I have to remind you that such things usually require time? This happens once the update is ready for download, but if you don’t like to keep waiting while doing nothing, then the Xda member Ascertion comes in your help.

He did a great job by already sharing a link so that you can update LeEco Le Pro3 to eUI 5.8.021s manually and we are thankful! Instead of dreaming of a new App Drawer that lets you access all installed applications, of an Optimized Camera HDR algorithm that reduce processing time or improved 2.4 GHz WiFi download when using a Bluetooth headset for voice calls, of Mass MMS changed to Group messaging and parental control functions, you should better get ready for the installation procedure.

Here’s some advice on getting started:

Pre-requirements:

Your device must be on stock firmware and stock recovery;

Before do all thing, developer options menu must be unlocked and USB Debugging enabled from developer options;

This procedure should have zero impact over your data, but it is advisable to take a complete backup of your phone. It never hurts to play safe, you know!

Ensure that your LeEco phone has at least 60-70% charge to prevent the accidental shutdown in the middle of the process.

Disclaimer: Follow the procedure below step by step. Otherwise your device may brick. Just to be clear, we are not responsible for any software or hardware damage caused to your phone.

How to Update LeEco Le Pro3 Update to UI 5.8.021s:

Download LeEco Le Pro3 UI 5.8.021s OTA update by entering here; Rename it as “update”; Move it to your device from the PC by using the USB cable; Save the downloaded ‘update.zip’ file to the root of internal storage of your device (not in any folder); Remove the USB cord; Start System Update > Settings > Local update > Continue and confirm the installation of the new update.

Done! You have successfully updated your LeEco Le Pro3 to EUI 5.8.021s. If you have any queries regarding this, then don’t hesitate to ask in the comments section. We would love to hear from you.