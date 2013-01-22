0 0 0

Samsung may still be trying to make up for its Note 7 disaster, but it has one major advantage: its new flagship phone, the Galaxy S8, which enjoys the spotlight. If you believe that it has indeed a chance, then that means that the handset sits in your hand now and you have no regret. I know that feeling and trust me that I share it with you.

So, here I am with a fresh guide on how to Block or Unblock Calls on Samsung Galaxy S8. If you need to block a number from calling your Galaxy S8, then there’s a way to add that number to a “block list” and forget all about calls from spam numbers and unknown numbers.

Here’s what you have to do:

Learn to Block / Unblock Calls on Samsung Galaxy S8:

From the Home screen, tap the Phone icon; Up next, tap 3 dots and enter into Settings; Tap Block numbers; Up next, enter the number manually; If desired, choose a Match criteria option;

Exactly the same as (default)

Starts with

Ends with

Includes; In order to search for the number:

You have to tap the Contacts icon

Then, hit Recents or Contacts

Tap the number to reject or contact to add to the reject list; Then, in order to block unknown callers, move the slide under Block unknown callers to ON.

If you change your mind and ant to unblock any of the blocked numbers, then here’s what you need to do:

You must once again find your way into Settings; Then, tap Block numbers; Tap the minus sign next to the contact name or number to remove from the list.

However, there are other options that you should know about as being available into your handset: if you want to block any incoming call that is not added to the reject list, touch the red Phone icon and drag it to the left. And in order to block the call but provide a message, just touch Reject call with message and drag up. That’s hoe simple things really are!