Walk Me Up is Different than all the Other Alarm Apps you Know

Android smartphones have become our alarm clocks of choice. The latest and greatest clock apps come loaded with amazing features and trust me when I say that there is something for everyone. There are so many alarm clock apps all over Google Play, but only a few of them offer customization options and flexibility you won’t get in the default clock on your phone. Walk Me Up! is a great example; the app is different than all the other alarm apps you have tried up to now. Being here is a sign of the fact that you don’t have what you have been looking for, but you should not be discouraged.

Walk Me Up! stops ringing only when you have walked a certain number of steps. As you are reading this alarm app ‘walks’ you up from sleep! The app doesn’t make you take pictures. Rather, in order to dismiss the alarm, you need to get out of your bed and walk.

Don’t even think of cheating, as it counts your steps as you walk thanks to an intelligent algorithms to detect shaking. And if you really try to cheat, the app will find a way to punish you for your mistake. Don’t you believe me? You should try it out and see that I am making no mistake when saying all these.

However, you are in control when it comes to choosing the number of steps to dismiss the alarm, you will also enjoy Voice Assist, you can add quick alarms, apply label to alarm, set alarms to repeat, change alarm volume and ringtone and much more.

I must though warn you about something: it seems that the free version is ad supported, but is this a surprise? At least I can assure you that the ads aren’t that intrusive as it happens in other apps, so this should not stop you from giving it a try on your device.

