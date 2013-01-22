0 0 0

Google launcher is supposed to make your Galaxy S8+ device easier to use, with a clean home screen and quickly access to search from home screen.

However, various users have report issues of Google now Launcher not working on Galaxy S8+, so I know your confusion with all these mixed signals.

It is said that the KNOX security platform of the Samsung Galaxy models might be causing the problem with Google Launcher.

This usually happens when both of them are being used at the same time, therefore you know what you have to do from the start, yet this isn’t the only solution for you, that’s for sure.

How to Fix Google Launcher Not Working on Galaxy S8+:

You should disable the Samsung KNOX security features and Secure Folder. Then, download Google now launcher app on your smartphone and install it:

Tap Play Store icon on galaxy S8; Look for Google Now launcher app on search bar symbol; Tap Install to install app in your device; Go to home screen and you can use Google launcher in your galaxy S8 device without the previous problems.

No less important, maybe it’s time to think of another launcher. The ability to change your launcher on the Galaxy S8 is buried deep within Android’s settings menu. When you download a new launcher, Android will automatically ask you to set a default, but if you need to swap after the fact, you’ll need to dig into the settings to do so. To access this setting, simply perform the following steps:

Open the Settings application; Scroll down and tap Apps; Tap the Options button in the top right corner; Then, it’s time to tap Default Apps; Select Home Screen; Also select the installed launcher you want to use by default.

Keep in mind the fact that some launchers just don’t play very nicely with the phone. Nova Launcher and Evie Launcher both work well with the S8+ handset once set as default, but other popular options such as Action Launcher 3 don’t, so be careful about your choice as you could make things even worst than they are now.