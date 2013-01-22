0 0 0

Are you looking for a way to solve the Black Screen of Death Error on your Galaxy S8+? Before the whole Samsung device crashes, some of you might have noticed a few changes. There are users saying that their smartphone is often freezing and slowing down, but this can be an issue of poor memory or an older software version that needs an update, that battery drains faster than ever before, but the truth is that not all battery problems lead to the Samsung black screen of death, not to mention all those owners complaining about system crashing and pop-up messages such as “not responding, would you like to close it?”.

A simple software error is often the cause of a black screen, yet there are so many possibilities out there! So, instead of feeling guilty or unlucky, let’s try out a few tips and tricks before doing anything else.

Solving the problem can be difficult and, if the bug lies in the software itself, you might not have any power over it, this is something that you need to know from the start. However, I don’t think that you want to give up so easily, so let’s see what it can be done.

How to Solve Black Screen of Death Error on your Galaxy S8+:

Press and hold the Volume Down button and the Power key together for 7 seconds and the phone may reboot normally. Chances are to solve the problem right away, but if this doesn’t happen, then don’t hesitate to move on to the next step to find another solution;

You should also check if your Galaxy S8+ phone would still respond if it detects electric current flow through its circuits. So, try to plug the charger and see if it’s not an insufficient battery problem. If it displays the usual charging icon, as well as light up the LED indicator at the top of the screen, then at least you know for sure that the hardware is not affected. However, if the smartphone doesn’t show those signs, then you should better perform a forced reboot procedure while the Galaxy device is plugged in;

You should also take out the SD Card as there are plenty of cases that the SD card may cause an issue with the device and lead to a black screen of death;

You should also try booting your phone up in safe mode to rule out possibility that third-party apps cause the problem. This is why I suggest you to keep the device in Safe Mode for a day or two and monitor if the black screen problem will get back. If it does, this is a sign that you’re actually having a more serious issue that requires attention in an authorized service;

You should also know that a Hard Reset is often the solution to your problems. If everything else fails, you need to do a hard reset on your Galaxy S8+ handset. A hard reset is usually the final fix to resolve the Samsung black screen of death, so I hope that you are once again smiling with your perfectly working device in your hand.

Read: How to Hard Reset your Galaxy S8+ Smartphone