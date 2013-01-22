Toolwiz Photos – Pro Editor and its 200+ powerful tools

0 0 0

Toolwiz Photos is a great way to take amazing photos on Android. The developer claims that this is the best all-in-one PRO photo editor thanks to its 200+ powerful tools and even though I wouldn’t go that far into saying that this rules over all the other similar apps, I couldn’t agree more with the fact that it is indeed reliable and that we don’t see every day a freeware trying to offer a whole PS toolkit for its users.

ToolWiz is an application that brings together some of the features that we are looking for from such an app. After all, the team behind the app has worked day and night for around 3 years even if it is a freeware, we get the best.

You make no mistake if you remember the app as being the result of a one year continuous work, but the app has improved drastically. No matter what you request for in your emails, the team’s members will do their best to make it happen, that’s for sure!

And since the Version 10.50 came out, the team decided to add some ads in the app too. Like it or not, this is how things work these days.

I am though sure that you will love to hear that this app incorporates some features of both Prisma and Pixlr, so you get 40 Prisma style filters, all of them being offline, more than 10 Paintings Style, Art Filters which include the usual Art, Landscape, People, as well as Glamour Glow, Grainy Film, LOMO, Flatten, Strong, Vintage, 50+ Fast Filters, 80+ perfect Feeling tone filters, along with Selfie and Polish, Text with Movie subscript, MEME, Free Input, Decals, all with shadow and free Online Resource: around 150 PIP frames, more than 400 layouts, 2000 Stickers, 200 texture, 200 Flare, 100 Light Leak, as well as 200 text fonts.

Therefore, with Toolwiz Photos, you don’t need so many apps to edit a picture. Toolwiz Photos is enough as it allows you to edit your favorite pictures in so many ways, so don’t hesitate to grab it from this Google Play link.