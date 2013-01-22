Sarahah App for Android – over 10 million app downloads

0 0 0

Sarahah is an app which was developed by a Saudi programmer Zain al-Abidin Tawfiq and if the name doesn’t sound familiar, then let me tell you that this is one of the most downloaded apps on the Google Play Store. A number of over 10 million app downloads is impressive and be sure that there is a good reason for that.

Sarahah helps you in discovering your strengths and not only by receiving honest feedback from others in a private manner. Therefore, the app has been named Sarahah based on an Arabic word which translates to frankness.

The idea is not at all complicated – you must create a Sarahah profile, which anyone can visit. In order to fill out the registration form, the app usually asks a user for the username which is usually the name of the person followed by .sarahah.com. Do note that this username can be accessed via a browser, as well as via the app.

Even without logging in, other people can visit your profile and leave messages, anonymously. If they have logged in, messages are still anonymous by default, but users can choose to tag their identity. After all, even the creators described it by saying that Sarahah is meant to help people self-develop by receiving constructive anonymous feedback. Should this mean that hateful comments are out of the question? Sadly they are not, but I hope that those people will learn that life is more than hate or a joke.

On the receiver’s app, all the incoming messages appear in the inbox, and you have the possibility to flag messages, delete them, reply, or even favourite them. And besides that, the Sarahah app has an explore tab; the reads soon message is encouraging, but all that I can tell you is that this explore feature will be available in the next update.

Whether it will remain a success or this will disappear in a few weeks, I cannot know for sure. What I do know is that now it is easier than ever to approach people that you would otherwise not feel comfortable talking to, it is simple, fun and different than what you are used to, so don’t you want to try it out?

And the truth is that Sarahah app is something difficult to avoid seeing in your Facebook news feed.

Grab it from this Google Play link and give it a try. This app is currently available on the Google Play Store for free, so what are you waiting for?