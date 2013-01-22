0 0 0

Facebook had once copied Snapchat stories and integrated the feature into every single app it owns and that’s not all. We also know about SnapChat pictures where frames and templates that have been used to change images and warp them into something else.

Now, you may use the Messenger Day feature from Facebook to do the same, so that’s your chance to turn your images into memes with layers on them that alter your image from placing a funny crown on your head to adding a new background.

All you must do is to basically open the Messenger app on your Android phone. On your Home tab, you will see a ‘Add to your day’ option at the top. You will also see thumbnails of every friend that has posted a photo to their day. However, the Messenger app is constantly bombarding us with labels asking us to create our stories and this can become really annoying.

If you also have the feeling that this is another promotional stunt by Facebook, here’s what you must do in order to forget all About Facebook Messenger Day feature on Android.

Preparation:

You must use a terminal emulator on your Android device such as the Material Terminal app the I have chosen for today;

Also notice that the procedure can only be applied on rooted devices.

Detailed Procedure:

For the start, download the Material Terminal app; Install it onto your device; Type the command su; Next, hit Enter; Grant any permission asked by your device; It’s time to copy and paste the following command into the app: am start -n “com.facebook.orca/com.facebook.messaging.internalprefs.MessengerInternalPreferenceActivity”; Once you hit enter, you will be immediately directed to the hidden Internal settings page of the Facebook Messenger; While there, don’t hesitate to scroll down to find the Gatekeeper Override option and tap on it; Then, tap on the Search Gatekeepers option and type in internal; Hit OK; Now, you must change the “messenger_internal_prefs_android” option to Yes by tapping once on it; Up next, tap the back button on the navigation bar to go back to the previous menu; Tap on the option that says MobileConfig; Also tap on the search bar at the top; You must search for the following text: wave2. You should be seeing only one result (Param: wave2 montage enabled). Tap on it; On this page, under the Config:android_messenger_montage, it’s time to change the value to “false”; At the end, choose the usual restart option which appeared on the bottom of the screen.

Up to this point, you won’t see the Messenger Day feature on your app any more. Enjoy the change!