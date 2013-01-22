You don’t have to write anything down with Daylio – Diary, Journal, Mood Tracker

0 0 0

Many of us have significant symptoms of depression or anxiety – there is no shame into admitting that. Many are trying to find more meaning in their lives, build confidence, change their mood, sleep and eat better, and so on, yet you already know that treatment doesn’t come for free and if you’re not insured or don’t have access to the proper resources, this can turn into an issue.

If you’re suffering from anxiety about what tomorrow may bring, Daylio – Diary, Journal, Mood Tracker is an example of an app that you should take in consideration. This app’s functionality can be easily guessed, but here’s something that I am sure that you will love to find out about this app.

With Daylio – Diary, Journal, Mood Tracker you don’t have to write anything down! The app that I am telling you about provides videos that correspond to a given mood, and you have to select the one that matches how you’re feeling. You can also keep a daily mood log and even use the app’s analytics to see by yourself how your feelings ebb and flow.

You can obviously keep this diary so that you could also track your moods to present to your doctor. And if you love the idea of an old-school journal, there’s also a section to write down how you feel. You can finally explore interesting statistics about your moods and activities on monthly or yearly charts, back up and restore your entries via your private Google Drive, as well as turn on PIN lock and always keep your entries safe.

I mainly say that not all therapy apps are right for a certain person, but there are many available options that can at least help you understand yourself better or even guide you on a path towards treatment that works. And be sure of the fact that Daylio does not store any of your personal data, so your secrets are safe!

As you can see, Daylio – Diary, Journal, Mood Tracker is such an option, so try it out from this Google Play link right now.