Learn to Play YouTube Videos with Screen Off on Android

Playing YouTube videos with the screen off is such a tricky thing. As soon as your screen switches off, YouTube automatically pauses what you are watching, so you have no chance to listen to videos while getting on with other things. Despite of the fact that there is no actual setting to solve this in the default YouTube app, there are other ways to do that.

Well, the YouTube Music Key subscription service can offer you offline and background access to content. For a US$9.99 monthly fee, you get access to all these, along with an ad-free YouTube experience, but this isn’t the only method. After all, I know that your budget might be limited and paying for such services isn’t always an option.

In such conditions, you should also know the fact that there is an app known as Screen Backlight Off and trust me when I say that this app can do wonders. With the help of this app, you have the chance to turn off your screen whilst easily listening to the music of your choice.

Get ready for the procedure:

First of all, you need to allow your device to install third party apps. Enter into Settings, then go to the Security option. Once there, verify that the option Unknown Sources is checked;

Rooting is a must if you want to succeed;

Your handset must be properly charged.

Learn to Play YouTube Videos with Screen Off:

First of all, take the Screen Backlight off app via this direct APK file;

You need to install it like any normal APK; Open the app and grant it root access; Even more, if you’re using it on a device which has Android version 6.0+, you would also be required to grant it overlay permissions; You will now receive a notification in your notification panel. This persistent notification works as a toggle to turn your screen off whenever you require it. You can configure the app to suit according to your style as well, such as changing the Activation Delay and more.

Let us know in the comments if you know of any other ways to listen to YouTube with the screen off.