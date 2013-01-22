0 0 0

Google has once announced YouTube Red, a great service that was meant to allow you to access its content ad-free and offline on a subscription basis and it’s now a success. I am not at all surprised by that. After all, this is your chance to continue playback after you exit the YouTube app or even when you turn your screen off, to forget all about seeing those crazy ads on the YouTube website or within the YouTube apps on mobile and TVs (even if this does not apply to paid content on YouTube, such as paid channels or TV and movie purchases), to even download ad-free videos and much, much more.

So, this was originally a service that let you stream music and music videos from YouTube without ads, but it became much more than that. Are you wondering how to get YouTube Red for free? I totally get you.

YouTube Red’s $10/month price tag is a bit too much for some of us. Luckily though, there’s also an Xposed module that can actually trick the YouTube app into thinking you’re a Red subscriber, which means you can get ad-free, offline mode playback on any device.

You need a rooted Android device for that, along with Xposed Framework installed, as well as Unknown sources enabled. Then, do not hesitate to apply these steps:

How to Get YouTube Red for Free:

First of all, head to the Download section in your Xposed Installer app and search YouTube Background Playback; After that, tap the top result; From here, swipe over to the Versions tab; Up next, hit the Download button next to the most recent entry; Within a few seconds, Android‘s installer interface will appear, so tap on Install; When that’s finished, you’ll get a notification from Xposed telling you that the module hasn’t been activated yet and that a reboot is needed; At this point, just make sure to activate the module; Then, you have to reboot the device; When you get back up, whenever you’re playing a YouTube video, you’ll notice that there aren’t any stupid ads and you’ll see a notification that says you can even play videos with the screen off thanks to your quote-unquote “YouTube Red” subscription.

And I have one more thing to add: just make sure to check the Download section of the Xposed Installer app often to stay current with updates to this module.