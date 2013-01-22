ForceDoze supports Configuring every aspect of Doze Mode

With Android Marshmallow, Google launched a feature called Doze which is meant to extend the battery life of the device by simply stopping the background processes while the phone is lying idle. However, you know the fact that the Doze mode will only work if the Android device is lying still and none of the sensors are triggered. Therefore, if the phone is in your pocket or simply lying idle on the car’s dashboard, this turns into a problem: there is no battery saving despite of the fact that you are not actually using the device.

However, remember that Android is an open-source project, so apps for configuring the Doze Mode are here and full of surprises. They all provide a much greater control of Doze Mode to the user and ForceDoze is an ideal example since it’s ideal for configuring every aspect of Doze Mode.

Therefore, waste no more time and take the app from this Play Store link. It will ask for root permissions from the start, so you know what you have to do.

However, things are not impossible for non-rooted devices either. To be more precise, here’s what you have to do:

Procedure:

  1. First of all, you must connect your Android device to the computer. Make sure you have adb installed on your computer or else you won’t succeed;
  2. Now, you have to enter the following command in your Terminal Emulator/Command Prompt:
    adb -d shell pm grant com.suyashsrijan.forcedoze android.permission.WRITE_SECURE_SETTINGS
  3. At this point, the app should now be able to modify Doze Mode settings without root. Be sure that your Android device will enter Doze Mode right after you switch the screen off and the app will start a background service which listens for screen-off events and sends the device into Doze Mode right away.
