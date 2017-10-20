Since the popularity of cellphones, the habit of taking pictures to everything around us has become quite popular. If you are not a part of this, then it seems that you don’t truly belong in the world of social media. Be it Twitter, Facebook or Snapchat, you know that everything is about the perfect photo captured at the right time and that’s exactly what you can have with the help of your Note 8 phablet.

Don’t you know how to enjoy Galaxy Note 8 Built-in Photo-editing? I can assure you pf the fact that there are plenty of features to improve your photos hidden in Samsung’s Gallery app.

While basic features that you all know such as rotation, cropping, and filters can be found through the default editing suite, tapping the menu button and opening the photo in Photo Editor Pro is a powerful photo editor with many amazing effects and filters.

This basically gives you the chance to make fine changes to images, including the adjustment of the tone curve, specific colors, as well as backlight — and you all know that these are modes that could be seen in professional editing suites like Lightroom.

Samsung’s Photo Editor Pro is a wonder, so give it a try too:

How to Use Galaxy Note 8 Gallery App to Edit pictures:

First of all, fnd your Gallery App; Up next, click the picture that you wish to edit; Look for some options located at the lower part of the screen; It’s time to select the ‘edit’ option and then click on Photo editor. This will give you an array of options to pick from; You can now edit your pictures the way you want.

Even if last year’s Galaxy Note 7 started blowing up, this isn’t the case for this year’s model. The handset looks amazing and acts better than anticipated, so get the best out of it. These guides might also help you: