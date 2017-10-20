I’m a big fan of the cameras on Samsung’s phones, and the Note 8 is no exception. If you have recently purchased Samsung’s latest Galaxy Note 8, you may have noticed that the device comes equipped with a megapixel camera.

Despite of that, the camera quality in the Note 8 is much better as long as the camera offers fewer pixels, but they are larger. This has increased the functionality of the camera, but don’t leave aside the front-facing camera either.

It is perfect for selfies and I bet that you are a fan too. Therefore, my advice is to stop wasting any more time and keep on reading what you have to do to surprise everyone with a fresh selfie. First, make sure you have good lighting and the right background. Then, you can easily follow the steps detailed below.

Take a selfie with your Galaxy Note 8 Device:

For the start, navigate to Apps > Camera; To take a selfie using the front camera, swipe up or down; For more options and effects, touch Beauty or Stickers; Select the desired Beauty tool and adjust the slider to beautify your selfie; Choose the desired mask and capture a funny and cute selfie; To use filters, you must swipe to the left; Then, you need to select the desired filter; Touch Capture once you have set your filters and camera options.

Even more, you can also choose to use Wide selfie and capture all your friends in a group selfie.