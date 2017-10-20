I’m a big fan of the cameras on Samsung’s phones, and the Note 8 is no exception. If you have recently purchased Samsung’s latest Galaxy Note 8, you may have noticed that the device comes equipped with a megapixel camera.
Despite of that, the camera quality in the Note 8 is much better as long as the camera offers fewer pixels, but they are larger. This has increased the functionality of the camera, but don’t leave aside the front-facing camera either.
It is perfect for selfies and I bet that you are a fan too. Therefore, my advice is to stop wasting any more time and keep on reading what you have to do to surprise everyone with a fresh selfie. First, make sure you have good lighting and the right background. Then, you can easily follow the steps detailed below.
Take a selfie with your Galaxy Note 8 Device:
- For the start, navigate to Apps > Camera;
- To take a selfie using the front camera, swipe up or down;
- For more options and effects, touch Beauty or Stickers;
- Select the desired Beauty tool and adjust the slider to beautify your selfie;
- Choose the desired mask and capture a funny and cute selfie;
- To use filters, you must swipe to the left;
- Then, you need to select the desired filter;
- Touch Capture once you have set your filters and camera options.
Even more, you can also choose to use Wide selfie and capture all your friends in a group selfie.
- To access Camera modes, you have to swipe to the right;
- You need to touch Wide selfie;
- At the end, just touch the Capture icon and then swivel your phone slowly to one side then the other.