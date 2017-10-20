How to Solve Galaxy Note 8 Dead pixels on the screen

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is one of the best devices from Samsung that came loaded with so many unique features, so it has been going well on the market since its release and a lot of smartphone lovers are switching to this phablet. If you’ve noticed a tiny discolored spot on your display that just doesn’t seem to go away, chances are you have a stuck pixel.

A few users have come across clusters of dead pixels on the display of their Note 8 phones and that’s no happy news. Dead pixel is stuck point or several points of the matrix screen, which does not properly reflect the color. Sometimes they are almost invisible, and you can have such pixels on your Note 8 screen without even noticing them.

However, there are also pixels that can seemingly get stuck on one color, resulting in a weird colored dot that you can see more prominently on a dark background and that drives you mad.

In such a case, let me tell you the fact that there’s an incredibly simple free fix that will likely get rid of any stuck pixels. Well, I am talking about downloading and running a pixel fixer app from the Google Play Store such as Dead Pixel Test and Fix.

The app will try to use different means for the treatment of stuck pixels. Therefore, let it run its course and the dead or stuck pixels on your screen should go away. The program claims to successfully repair: Partial sub-pixel defects, Stuck sub-pixels, Dead or Broken (bad) pixels, Stuck versus dead pixels, Dark dot defects, Bright dot defects.

If these apps do no good, your only option is going to accept the reality and pick up a replacement.