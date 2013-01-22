0 1 2

Phone users from the entire world can require encrypted phone calls for information-sensitive business requirements and I totally agree with that, while many others simple hate the idea of others prying into their personal lives. I am one of these people too and I strongly believe that not only photos and videos are important and should be secured, but so are the text messages, especially the ones you wouldn’t want to be revealed to others by accident.

And I must add that it is known for the NSA and GCHQ to be collecting (and keeping) all text messages that we send and receive on our mobile phones. Even if you have nothing special to hide, it’s a privacy matter, so don’t hesitate to take action and enjoy some SMS encryption methods. You know that there are many Android applications available on Play Store that claim to secure text messages, but TextSecure app by OpenWhisperSystems and Go SMS are my first two choices for the best results.

Here I am to guide you:

Protect your Text Messages with SMS Encryption:

Install the free TextSecure app by OpenWhisperSystems with the help of this link; Tell your friends to install the app as well; Open the TextSecure app and setup a very simple password; Go into Menu -> Settings and select Disable Passphrase; That’s it! Now text your contacts as you usually do. If the users also have TextSecure, then the app will ask them:

“You have received a message from someone who supports TextSecure encrypted sessions. Would you like to initiate a secure session?”; They have to tap the Initiate Exchange button, so all the messages that you exchange will be encrypted.

However, what if your friends don’t want to install such an app? We have another SMS Encryption solution for you:

Protect your Text Messages with GO SMS:

Download and install Go SMS Pro from here; Before you can use it, you must to configure it, so open the app menu and navigate to the Services tab; Here, you have to choose the Private box to get started; Go SMS will now ask you to set up the private box and will provide a password that will be used to encrypt the messages; Do that and you will be taken to your private box; Now it’s time to add contacts to the private box; SMS/MMS from all the contacts whom you will be encrypting and adding in the private box will remain hidden from the normal inbox; From this moment, whenever you receive a SMS from a secured contact, you will get a private contact notification alert; You can also see all the messages in the private box from Menu—>Services—>Private box; If you want to make a message public again, all you have to do is to long touch the contact thread in the private box and select Move out of private box.

Like that, with such SMS Encryption options, you can take back your privacy while communicating with friends and family!