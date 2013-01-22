0 0 2

Do you use the very same Android device from a long while? Then, there is no doubt about the fact that you have probably saved numerous different WiFi networks on your smartphone / tablet.

However, what should you do when you must connect a different device to one of these networks? I bet that you are thinking of a way to find the saved WiFi passwords on your Android phone and that’s exactly what you’ll be getting.

Having root access to your Android device lets you open up a certain config file that contains passwords to all saved WiFi networks. The steps from this guide work, but there is something that you must know from the start: if you want to succeed, you need root access on your handset or else I cannot help you this time.

Is this a problem? Is rooting something that you are trying to avoid? That’s your decision to take! However, if you change your mind, these rooting guides will definitely help you and I am sure that you will find the right one for your phone too (if not, let me know and I will take care of the problem):

After that, in order to have access to stored WiFi passwords, note that you must also have a file explorer app that supports root users such as ES File Explorer. Only now, you are ready to start the procedure:

Easily Find Stored WiFi passwords on your Android Device:

Open up ES File Explorer or any other file explorer app you prefer using; If you use ES File Explorer too, you must enable the root explorer feature in the app. In such a case, tap on the list icon on the top left corner, scroll down to Root Explorer (which is found under the dropdown Tools) and enable it; You should immediately get a root permission request via Superuser or SuperSU (depending what you have installed); Then, you can use the app to access root folders.es-file-manager-screenshot; From your phone’s root folder, go to Data > Misc > Wifi; Look for a wpa_supplicant.conf or wep_supplicant.conf file. Most networks use WPA encryption, so there are big chances to find the password you’re looking for in the wpa_supplicant file; Select it; Then, open it up in the file explorer’s own text editor; Scroll down the text file to search for the network you’re looking for (next to “ssid”); Find its password next to the term “psk” and that was all!