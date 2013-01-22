Let your Little One pop balloons and Learn with Kids Balloon Pop Game Free

0 0 0

When it comes to mobile apps, many of them pretend to be educational and help parents all over the world, but are they truly what they claim? The real educational apps are not that many as you might think, but once you identify the good ones, you are on the right track. I think that both parents and teachers can feel confident when using mobile devices at home and in the classroom, not to mention that the little ones become more motivated than ever in these circumstances.

Is your educational objective to help your child to learn alphabet or to count? This app can help you! I am talking about Kids Balloon Pop Game Free and you will see why you should give it a try! With so many educational apps in the market, what differentiates this one?

Well, this is a classic balloon popping game for kids, with colorful graphics, adorable animals and various backgrounds that will keep any child entertained! Let your kid pop balloons and learn how to either count to 20 and how to say the alphabet along the way.

If your kid finds this game easy at first, then you can increase the speed and decrease the size of the floating balloons. In this way, you can make the game even more challenging. Note that there is also a normal mode available which only aims to keep your kid busy. As for babies or kids with visual impairments such as CVI, do not hesitate to disable background images and increase the size of the balloons to make them easier to pop.

The free version contains a number of 4 regular balloons, 3 animals and 2 different backgrounds. However, the full game (unlocked via an in-app purchase, just as always) is even more fun as it has no less than 7 regular balloons, 3 special balloons, 10 animals, as well as 3 different backgrounds! And even if you are not willing to pay, I am glad to tell you that no ads are shown while playing Kids Balloon Pop Game Free!

Use this link to grab it and feel free to give your feedback on this app and help other parents discover if it is or not what they are looking for!

