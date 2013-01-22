MoboRobo is an amazing PC suite for Android

0 0 0

As you know, a PC suite is a windows based PC application especially made for data transfer between your PC and a phone. This is generally used to back up photos, videos, important files, etc., as well as synchronize your phone and the PC calendars that you use all the time. Do you also want to install many applications for your phone, edit your contacts, send text messages from the computer or use your phone as a modem and not only?

Then, you definitely need a PC suite for Android as well and here I am with one of the best options of the moment.

MoboRobo is the one that crossed my mind from the start as long as it has a collection of recommended apps in this Android suite, you can research, download and install app through it, you can easily transfer contacts for Android and I must also tell you about the Data Backup feature which works flawless: to be more precise, backing up and restoring process is quite easy in MoboRobo as you can secure your important contact, files or even App Data on your Android to PC. And don’t forget about the fact that you can also organize everything in no time: to be more precise, you can manage almost everything like music, images, videos, contacts, messages and much more.

Thanks to all these, this PC is even one of the best PC suite for Android phone, but there is a major issue that you should about from the start. The reason that makes me say that has to do with the fact that is it offers a huge amount of advertisement and I do not know what you think of that, but I am kind of sick and tired to deal with these ads everywhere I go!

However, if this is not such a major issue and you know that even free things come with a cost (dealing with these annoying ads, in this case), then you know that MoboRobo is waiting for you right here.