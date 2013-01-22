0 0 0

How can I quit smoking? Does this question sound familiar? I know that nicotine is incredibly addictive and it takes effort and determination to quit. Have you tried quit smoking before? Quitting is a great decision, but this process is very stressful because it changes your daily routines and it’s ok to need help.

Today I want to tell you more about how to Quit Smoking with Smoke Free. This is the top rated stop smoking app on iTunes and the best part is that you can now find it on Android as well. Are you new to that? Then, let me tell you more about it:

Proven techniques to help you stop smoking are delivered in a great and clear way. The calculator shows how much money you’ve saved and how many cigarettes you’ve not smoked, the calendar shows how long you’ve been smoke free, while the bars show how giving up smoking is improving your health. As for the daily diary, it shows how your cravings for cigarettes are decreasing over time.

Apart from the monitoring aspect of it (counting your smoke free minutes etc), “Smoke Free” is highly effective as long as it has some very motivating missions.

Every single mission from Smoke Free, stop smoking help gives you something new to work towards, thus helping you shift your focus to becoming addiction free. Moreover, awarding yourself is a very important step and because the developers of the app know this, they give you a badge each time you reach a milestone.

As for the Experiment feature, the developers are running an on-going experiment that tests different things to help people give up smoking. Everyone gets all the features mentioned above, the calculator that shows how many cigarettes you’ve not smoked, the calendar, the bars and so on, while some people will also get additional features. We can’t tell you what they are as this might invalidate the experiment; you have to discover them on your own.

The app known as Smoke Free can be taken from here and be prepared for the next changes: yes, cigarettes are highly effective at delivering nicotine throughout your body, so when you stop smoking, you might experience anxiety, depression, headaches, feeling tense or restless, increased appetite and weight gain, as well as problems concentrating.