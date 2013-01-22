How to Achieve your Goal with Kwit

0 0 0

Are you prepared to quit smoking? That’s a big decision and I tend to believe that you know that it is not as easy as it seems. It is true that there are plenty of ways to fight all those side effects of quitting, but I think that none are more convenient than apps that give you the support and guidance that you need to quit smoking.

These let you see that you are not alone into this, they can also connect you to industry experts and those who have quit before, giving you expert advice and tips on how to succeed achieving your goal. For those who need some support as they try to quit, this app is just perfect. I am talking about the innovative Kwit – stop smoking cigarette and I bet that it will manage to capture your attention right away.

In fact, if you like games, you’ll most probably like Kwit too. I am saying that as long as the app uses the same techniques to help you quit smoking as game designers use to keep you playing their products and staying engaged.

This is the only app for quitting smoking which uses game design techniques, game thinking and game mechanics to encourage people and you will see how fun it is to reach higher and higher levels and rankings as you try to become the Ultimate Kwitter.

As you progress, you practically advance levels and leave your addiction behind. There are no less than 60 achievements to unlock, some of which have information about the health benefits you’re getting from staying smoke-free and the advantages that you can get in your new life, and even if you might find it hard, you know that they are no joke!

Is the temptation way too high? Shake your mobile to draw a motivational card (40 different cards available) when you feel craving for a cigarette coming on and like that, you will immediately get a tip on how to avoid lighting up and feel better.

Yes, you can actually Achieve your Goal with Kwit, so don’t hesitate to try it out. The download link is waiting for you right here.