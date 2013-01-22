ToolWiz Photos – the result of a one year continuous work

0 0 0

Mobile photo editing is more popular than ever, but there is a catch. Are you also sick and tired of complicated photo editing apps or of those who don’t do what they claim? I have been there too, so I know how frustrated you might feel, but I can assure you of the fact that there are also exceptions.

Enjoy one click photo editing with Toolwiz Photos and try to convert your everyday photos into pieces of art. You won’t succeed every single time – that’s obvious, but you will have fun while trying to do it and you might be surprised by the results once in a while.

ToolWiz is an application that brings together some of the features that you can find on several other popular applications, so having a mix is the best. Toolwiz Photos is made by an amazing team with a dream that you don’t see every day: to make the best all in one Android app for art enthusiasts. To turn this into reality, the team has worked day and night for almost 1 year and yes, we do love the result!

With this app, you will get various Art Filters such as People, Landscape, Glamour Glow, Grainy Film, LOMO, Flatten, Art, Strong, Vintage, 50+ Fast Filters, as well as Prisma Filters: 40+ Prisma style filters – note that all of them are offline, features such as Image Tone which include Levels, Day lighting, RGB Curve, Brightness, Temperature, Tint, Contrast, Toning, White Balance, Color Balance, Color Effect, Color Transfer, Image Process, along with various Art Effect such as the popular Fish Eye, PIP, Double, Mirror, Kaleidoscope, Polar Coordinates, Target, Color Splash, Spatial, Water Reflection, Soft Smudge, Deep Render and many, many more.

However, I especially like you to focus your attention towards great effect called “Texture” which completely changes the “feel” of the photo, just as Selfie and Polish will make you look better than ever.

ToolWiz Photos can be taken from here, so don’t waste any more time!