Are you looking for something to refresh your Android device? What do you say about adding a new wallpaper? The procedure is far from complicated or time-consuming, it comes with no risks (even if you are a beginner), but do you know what to choose? Don’t you even think of another stock wallpaper from your handset cause this makes no good.

The story is different when it comes to turning your attention toward other Android handsets and here I have so many choices! or example, LG V20 could give you what you want as long as it comes with no more than 9 quad HD “signature wallpapers”, but you can already get it from their name that they are special. To be more precise, they can be personalized with the initial character of a signature.

The feature will not work on other phones, of course, but you can enjoy the wallpapers even in such conditions. All the wallpapers from this device are in portrait style with a great 1440 x 2590 px resolution and look fantastic. Just check them out!

You can download the wallpapers in a single zip file and then, when you can take a closer look to all the nine options, choose the perfect one for your handset and change your mind whenever you want. Here are the detailed steps for those who need more help.

How to Take LG V20 Signature Wallpapers:

The wallpapers that I have told you about can be taken directly from here to your computer; After that, all you have to do is to extract the folder on your desktop and things will get really simple; You can now connect your current Android phone to the PC by using the original USB cable; Move the zip on your phone’s internal memory; Up next, you must enter into the Settings option; You can now select an image from the latest ones; At the end, you have to touch the OK in order to apply the new wallpaper that captured your attention.