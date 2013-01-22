Look for Airport lounges with the Android LoungeBuddy App

0 0 0

Are you looking for a good airport lounge to kill time between flights? In such a case, don’t hesitate to look for Airport lounges that you might like with the LoungeBuddy app for the Android. Don’t tell me that you had no idea that there is such an app! Well, if that’s your case, it’s the best time to change that, especially these days when traveling become a part of your life.

Whether you’re traveling every month or for once in a while, Android LoungeBuddy can definitely help you by providing details about lounges in more than 500 airports worldwide. You can actually view, book, as well as access airport lounges around the world in just a few seconds.

Airport lounges have complicated access rules and the amenities, and the problem is that costs and benefits can vary from each other. But with the help of such an app, you can avoid guessing and confusion. So, don’t hesitate to manage your Android LoungeBuddy Profile – set your home airport and manage your status, memberships, photos and reviews. You will also have to fill-in your trip, class of service, memberships, credit cards, as well as any elite status that you may have and the app will tell you which lounges you may access for free or for a one-time fee only.

Moreover, you may try to find out more about the lounge by browsing through the photos, amenities, and reviews from other LoungeBuddy travelers, just like you. And if you simply want to turn off the airport welcome notifications, I totally get you. Be sure that you can do that from your LoungeBuddy notification settings: therefore, go to your profile, enter into settings and find the notifications section.

Download the LoungeBuddy right away from here and be informed about the different airport lounges services, amenities, as well as precise costs.

And even if all that I have told you about up to now sounds great, I must warn you that the permanent use of GPS running in the background can dramatically decrease the battery life of your Android handset. Just don’t say that I have not warned you from the start! But if your trusty device hasn’t shown any major battery life issues up to now, or you’re looking to try it for the first time, this app will not disappoint you.