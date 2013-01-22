Super Party Sports Football comes as a Smashing Physics Puzzle Action Game

0 0 0

Sounds like somebody can have some fun with the amazing Android Super Party Sports Football! Don’t you know a thing about this game? Well, let me tell you from the very beginning the fact that this is the wildest football ever made and there is no chance not to like if I you are a fan of Worms.

This comes as a smashing physics puzzle action which features more than 100 levels, physics-based gameplay, power-ups and Rio Samba party sounds that you could never expect hearing from such a game. But, you see that the impossible is no longer like that!

Just charge up your soccer ball, calculate power and shoot down your opponents. Don’t hesitate to pass, shoot and destroy your opponents in brilliant battles on the field. Plan effective passes, solve tricky riddles and whenever you feel ready, smash the goalkeeper to win the match! And don’t forget to collect mighty power-ups as they can make the final difference!

Super Party Sports Football also lets the users choose different nations according to their choice or to take the challenge with players from different leagues and FCs. The best feature of this game is that it supports a variety of controllers and this includes XBOX and Play Station controllers, along with NVIDIA SHIELD, Samsung Smartphone Gamepad, Mad Catz M.O.J.O., Moga Pro and many more! So, all you must do is to grab your gamepad and experience a totally new type of Android gaming.

And let me assure you that you can play the Super Party Sports Football game for free, but this doesn’t change the fact that various items are only available via in-app purchase, as it happens in many other games. If this isn’t what you have in mind and you don’t want to use in-app purchases, simply deactivate them in your device’s settings and solve the issue from the start.

Take Super Party Sports Football by accessing this link.