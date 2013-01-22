Take MK File Manager which Deserves all your Attention

0 0 0

Are you aware of the fact that file manager apps are among the most important apps on your device? By using them, you have the chance to browse your files, find your downloads, manage your storage space, move things around, and a lot more.

Not everyone is too keen on file organization because it can be pretty boring, but everyone still needs a file browser. Speaking of that, the story gets complicated… Really complicated! Have you seen how big Google Play is? Thinking that this is where you are looking for your options since it’s the safest place of all, there are many great file explorer apps, file browser apps, and file manager apps for Android, but finding them is not actually a piece of cake.

In case of needing some help, let me present you the amazing MK File Manager. Developers claim that MK Explorer is another simple file manager, but I think that they are pretty modest and this app deserves all your attention.

MK File Manager is a simple yet file manager, that’s true but do you have any idea how powerful this can really be?

There are tons of file managers in the play store and most of them lack essential features or cannot do what they claim or aren’t intuitive enough, but this isn’t the case. When I think of a file manager, all I want it to do is perform basic functions like cut, copy, paste, move, as well as zip/unzip and when I am talking about these, any error is out of the question.

And along with all these, the minimal User Interface of this app is the best that you can find at this chapter, not to mention that MK File Manager supports no less than 20 languages, just in case that English is not your strongest point.

MK File Manager can be taken from here and don’t forget to let me know what you think of it!