The Atomas game for Android is addicting

Atomas is an amazing Android puzzle game that cannot disappoint you. As developers claim, Atomas can be learned in seconds, but despite of that, it will entertain you for weeks. The game is addicting and offers just enough difficulty to keep it interesting, so I make no mistake by calling it the ideal game for your spare time!

Your little universe starts only with hydrogen atoms, but with the help of the energy-rich plus atoms you can fusion two hydrogen atoms into one helium atom, 2 helium atoms into one lithium atom and so on.

By tapping anywhere on the circle the element will be moved to that place from the center. Sometimes instead of an actual atom there is a Plus(+) or a Minus(-) sign at the center. Plus signs can be used to combine the same elements into a next one (in the periodic table), while the minus signs are ideal to relocate an element from one point of circle to another one.

After all, your main goal in this Atomas game is to create the valuable elements like Gold, Platinum, and Silver. However, you must be careful about something: if your universe is overfilled with too many atoms it will cause a big crunch and the game is over. One way to prevent this is to build up long symmetries in your atoms and start big chain reactions. From time to time minus atoms appear, use them for absorbing and replacing atoms within your universe or sacrifice them for a plus atom.

To make the long story short, these are the rules, the objective is an obvious one: to combine as many elements as you can to reach the best scores and I can assure you of the fact that there are 4 different game modes that you will never get bored of, no less than 124 different atoms to create, as well as 12 different lucky charms.

You will eventually see that Atomas is not hard to play, but you must focus and keep your atoms organized. Do you want to try it out?

If so, just grab Atomas from here.