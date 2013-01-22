T.H.I.S. – a Minimalist Game that you will Love

0 0 0

Have you ever heard of T.H.I.S. up to this point? One of my best friends was playing it and even though I thought it was a little weird, I got it for myself. I don’t regret that decision, but quite the opposite, I think that this weird games are the ones that become the really popular ones these days and this is no exception.

T.H.I.S is a minimalist game where your goal is a pretty unusual one: you basically have to help the ball reach the goal. You have to bounce off various obstacles and use them to reach your final target in every level.

As it usually happens in such games, as you progress through the game, the levels become larger and you’re given more checkpoints to stop and decide the direction your next launch. Forget about countdowns, scores, points, coins, and other distractions and enjoy a game that will make time fly! And I don’t joke when I say it.

Yes, this is one of the most addicting games I have played lately; I started playing it at like 9:30 and I just looked at the clock and it’s 11:40. I was like: oh, seriously? How did that happen? Every day I say that it won’t happen again and I just can’t put my Android phone down and I forget about all the other apps that I used to love in the past weeks or months.

Even more, you have the chance to choose from various themes and characters, so you will never get bored! To be more precise, there are no less than 11 Free Characters, as well as 11 Free Themes, so think twice before saying that this isn’t the game for you!

If you want to give it a try as well, then feel free to grab T.H.I.S. from here. And if you like it, share it to the world and let others know how fun it can be!