The Samsung Galaxy S7 might no longer be in the spotlight, but I am also sure of the fact that not all of you dream of the mysterious Galaxy S8, at least not at this point. You already have a great looking phone that others would love to use, and that’s why it’s important to protect it! Your smartphone is probably always with you, so choosing the right case matters a great deal.

However, you don’t have to tell me that finding a good one that looks great and that is truly protective is a challenge. Many of them aren’t at all like that, but there are also are quite a few bulky and sturdy options if you don’t want to take any risks, as well as some that look fantastic and come with no compromises when it comes to making you feel the owner of one of the hottest phones of 2016 and not only.

The Galaxy S7 is indeed a surprising blend of metal and glass, but you’ll find that the back picks up fingerprints and smudges very easily, and it can be a little slippery. You definitely need a case!

It took me a while to get here, but know I am sure that my list is complete:

Best Cases for your Galaxy S7 Smartphone:

10. Melkco Jacka Type Case

Galaxy S7 feels more vulnerable than ever, but things can change with a case such as Melkco Jacka Type Case. Not all of us feel comfortable with cases that open like a book, so exceptions to this rule are more than welcomed.

As you can see, this case opens vertically, so it’s easier than ever to use your S7 with it on. So, this Melkco Jacka Type Case can provide maximum protection to your device, particularly the screen surface, not to mention that it is padded and comfortable to hold, too, with openings that provide full access to your smartphone’s buttons, ports, as well as camera. And the finish is coarse-grained leather, which is available in either black or white with white stitching, so feel free to choose the best option for you.

Melkco Jacka Type Case can be taken from here.

9. Obliq Slim Meta Case

I have always loved the metallic cases and this one is just as good as any I’ve had. Obliq Slim Meta Case is a stylish looking protective case with a brushed metallic finish on the back that I loved from the moment I saw.

The case is comprised of TPU for the inner layer and polycarbonate on the outside. There are chrome-style button covers for the volume and power keys and accurate openings for the camera, ports. There’s a slight lip around the screen and it should provide basic drop protection, but I have to tell you that it’s not a really rugged case, so make no confusion about that. It comes in gold, rose gold, silver, or space gray and if you are worried that a rose gold color might be too much, I can assure you that the color is slightly less vibrant that you might expect it to be and yes, it has a very elegant look.

Buy this Obliq Slim Meta Case from here.

8. Speck CandyShell Military-Grade Protective Case

Some time ago I purchased a Speck case for another Android phone and I have been very satisfied with it. Things are no different this time! Speck’s new CandyShell Clear case might not look like that, but it comes with the same military-grade drop protection that you get with Speck’s full CandyShell range.

You get a tough, dual-layer design with a raised bezel around the front to protect the screen and the clear look of this case one more reason to buy it. And the scratch-resistant finish is a plus! Let me tell you that there’s also a dark tinted Onyx version of this case, but I like this one better since it doesn’t hide the beauty of your smartphone, but the choice is all yours!

I am really impressed with it and if you feel the same, you can take this Speck CandyShell Military-Grade Protective Case from here.

7. RhinoShield CrashGuard Bumper

RhinoShield is a startup company that focuses on material innovation and its cases are different than what we are used to. I am talking about its custom formulated polymer that keeps it super slim while, lightweight at half an ounce, and gives it 360-degree impact protection.

The RhinoShield CrashGuard Bumper is also easy to grip thanks to its matte texture, and all its ports have precise cutouts making it easy to access to all buttons and features for convenience. So, I can assure you that there is no slipping of your Galaxy S7 phone, or movement within the case, and it doesn’t add an awful lot of size or weight to the actual phone. In other words, it doesn’t feel cumbersome – which is a great deal to me.

Buy RhinoShield CrashGuard Bumper from here.

6. Griffin Reveal Case

If Galaxy S7’s design is very important to you, then you need a case such as Griffin Reveal Case. Its back panel is polycarbonate and the case features a malleable TPU bumper with built-in button covers.

The phone fits perfectly into the case and the cut-outs are oversized, so there are no worries about port access or camera interference. In fact, the response/pressure needed for these is the same as would be without the case – no difference! And as you would expect from such a product, the case also enhances grip and raises your S7 off any surface, thus considerably reducing the risk of scratches to the screen or that clear back panel.

Griffin Reveal Case waits here for you.

5. LifeProof Waterproof Anti-Shock Case/Cover

If you think you’d like a waterproof Galaxy S7 case, then the LifeProof Waterproof Anti-Shock Case/Cover should be your choice! This case scores an IP68 rating, which means it can be submerged in up to 2 meters of water for an hour.

Even more, let me tell you that it can successfully withstand falls from as high as 2 meters, so there is no better rugged case for your Samsung smartphone. The built-in scratch protector is virtually invisible to the eye and touch, not to mention those decent button covers, and flaps for access to your device’s various ports. And I never believe things without trying them out, so I intentionally dropped my phone a few times (with the case on, of course) onto a hardwood floor to stimulate an actual accidental drop. The phone was fine and the case didn’t receive any visible scratches.

LifeProof Waterproof Anti-Shock Case/Cover is found here, on Amazon.

4. Case Mate Barely There Case

As you can guess from its name, this case only adds a few millimeters in thickness, so it’s not too bulky in pockets. I think that it’s the right amount of thickness for comfort and protection, so that’s why Case Mate Barely There Case is loved by its users.

There are also cut-outs for all the phone functions and there’s a bezel that extends beyond the screen to protect it when laid face down. According to Case-Mate, this features anti-scratch technology, so keep in mind that it going to provide only basic protection. I know that some agree with that in order to show off the slim profile of their device, so the question is: are you one of them as well?

Buy Case Mate Barely There Case from here.

3. Olixar Ultra-Thin Case

This Olixar Ultra-Thin Case is a simple model which offers protection, but doesn’t distract from phone with an over the top design. Do you like this idea too? Custom made for your Galaxy S7, this case offer slim fitting and durable protection against damage.

Even more, I have to tell you about the cut-outs for the camera and ports which are precise and there’s also a slight lip to protect the screen, but keep in this is a very slim case, so we wouldn’t rely on it for drop protection. Bottom line, if you want something simple that won’t alter the look of your Android device, this is a great choice.

Olixar Ultra-Thin Case can be bought from here.

2. Trident Kraken A.M.S.

This special case combines malleable TPE plastic for shock absorption with hard polycarbonate plastic, so yes, the result is one of a kind case that makes your Galaxy S7 the most important one.

Even more, I love that the case also features a sturdy aluminum kickstand for propping your smartphone in landscape to watch some videos or even a movie if you have time for that. And as you’d expect from a case, there are port covers to keep dust out your ports, as well as a removable belt clip or holster with this case. In fact, Trident offers various optional accessories that clip onto this case and this includes mounts for a bike, windshield, and not only, to make sure that you can always have your Galaxy S7 next to you.

Buy Trident Kraken A.M.S. from here.

1. Spigen Neo Hybrid Case

I was a bit cautious with purchasing the best cases for my Samsung S7 and took my time to browse and choose wisely. I’m very pleased with this Spigen Neo Hybrid Case one as it gives the phone a secure feel, it looks great and still gives easy access to all the features of the phone, all while not adding any real bulk to my phone.

The Spigen Neo Hybrid combines a flexible TPU shell, with button covers and accurate cut-outs, as well as a tough polycarbonate bumper. All these elements provide military grade drop protection, the case doing what you’d expect, giving clearance for the screen and protection for the back and camera lens. Even more, the TPU section comes in black and has a dimpled pattern on the back, which adds even more grip. And you can choose the case in silver, champagne gold, or gunmetal.

Spigen Neo Hybrid Case waits for you here.