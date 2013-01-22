Learn to install Pixel Experience ROM on OnePlus 3:

0 0 0

Today I want to show you how easy is to install Google Pixel Experience ROM on your OnePlus 3. The Pixel Experience ROM has been developed by an XDA recognized contributor (t-shock) and it can offer you only the best. This one is based on LineageOS, it includes the latest February security patch and it has a list of tempting features for all those of you who want the best.

However, don’t be surprised to find out that there might also be a few minor bugs, along with a Camera issue that everyone talks about. It is buggy, but the good part is that the developer is aware of this problem and currently working on a fix.

If you are OK with that and you’re not afraid of trying, then let me just tell you that amazing features are waiting for you such as Pixel Launcher with round icon support, Pixel Sounds, Pixel Live Wallpapers, Pixel Boot Animation, Google Assistant, Pixel’s blue accent, Round icon for Settings, OnePlus’ Recorder app, not to mention that even root is included (you have to enable it from Developer options, of course).

How to get ready for getting all these? Let me be your guide on that too!

Prerequisites:

Make sure to backup your important data, apps, contacts, and messages. The steps described below will delete all you data;

Enable USB Debugging and OEM Unlock from Settings-> Developer Options;

Make sure you have root access and the TWRP recovery already installed for the procedure to be successfully applied;

Also maintain 60-70% battery (if not even more) to prevent any sudden shutdown in the middle of the operation.

WARNING:

I would very much appreciate if you would once again prove that you understand my role here. Let me remind you that I won’t be responsible for any damage caused to your mobile during this process. You basically have to do it at your own risk. If you follow this guide carefully, then nothing will go wrong. However, if you skip the steps or add new ones, that’s your decision to take!

Learn to install Pixel Experience ROM on OnePlus 3:

First of all, you have to download the Pixel Experience ROM; Also take the Gapps package; You should immediately paste them in your SD card; Switch off your mobile and boot your mobile into TWRP recovery; It is recommended that you perform a full Nandroid Backup, so don’t hesitate to select the ‘Backup’ option; Now you have to tap on wipe and do a wipe data factory reset and wipe cache partition; After that, go back and tap on install; Select the Pixel Experince ROM file and flash it; Now, wait until the installation gets done; You must now tap on install once again and select the Gapps file instead; Once you have flashed the ROM and Gapps files, return to the main menu in TWRP and tap Reboot> System button.

Let us know your feedback on the new Pixel Experience ROM in the comments section below. We’d love to hear from you!