0 0 0

Do you want to root your Android device, but you are not ready to accept all the compromises coming along with a procedure? If you dream of enjoying apps like Android Pay, Pokemon Go on your rooted device, of still receiving OTA updates rolled out by your device OEM, then Magisk Systemless Root is the answer to your wish and now you can also install the Magisk Systemless interface on Lineage OS.

Magisk is a mod developed by XDA user topjohnwu and if this name sounds familiar to you, then you are not at all wrong. He also gave us the systemless Xposed flashable zip, so rest assured that things are no joke! This Magic Mask is supposed to overcome the difficulties of systemless mods and create a universal interface for everyone interested in developing and using systemless mods.

You can also choose to flash SuperSU if you want, but until getting there, there are some important preparatory steps that you must take in consideration.

PREREQUISITES:

Back up your current ROM because you never know when a single mistake could lead to the failure of the entire procedure. From here to losing all data is a small step, so be careful;

Make sure you’ve unrooted your device if you have previously rooted it with the help of any other methods;

We need a custom recovery like TWRP to flash few files, therefore take care of that now;

Restore the boot image back to stock;

Follow the steps below to achieve systemless Root on your Android device using Magisk systemless interface, as well as phh’s SuperUser.

Learn to Install Magisk Systemless interface on Lineage OS:

Download the Magisk zip file from here; Then, grab the Magisk Uninstaller by accessing this link; Also take the SuperSU files to your device. I am talking about the SuperSU v2.79-SR3 version; You must now reboot your device into recovery mode. You can just Google it if you don’t know how to get into recovery mode; Now you have two choices — root with MagiskSU or SuperSU; If you want to use SuperSU, flash the SuperSU in systemless mode. This works only for Android 6.0 or above versions; If you want to go with much integrated MagiskSU, just flash the Magisk zip; then, you need to reboot your device; After the device is up, take Magisk Manager from this Google Play Store link; If you face any issue or want to revert back, that’s why you have taken the Magisk uninstaller zip. However, I have a feeling that you’ll like to keep things this way as much as possible.

I hope this post helps you! If so, you can show your appreciation through sharing this or other guides with your friends.