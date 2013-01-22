Bypass Device Protection on YU Yuphoria YU5010 Device

0 0 0

Factory Reset protection is that security protection that Google added to Android Lollipop and we all know what it means. When you reset the device from recovery menu, the FRP switch is tripped and will ask the user to input the Google account that was previously used on the device. Even though this was made for security reasons, you might have a bad day and simply forget the account details. Is this the end of using your YU Yuphoria YU5010 device or is there any way to bypass device protection on it?

Here is just another tutorial on how to bypass factory reset protection (frp) on a handset and no, you have no reason to be ashamed of this situation.

This usually protects your Android phone from unauthorized access. If a potential thief tries factory data reset, he cannot setup and use it without your Google account, but this may also cause problems when you want to sell the phone, or pass the phone to others legitimately or as I have said it before, if you forget the account details and no matter how hard you’re trying, you still cannot remember them.

Luckily, as the owner of the phone, you can have many ways to bypass device protection on your YU Yuphoria YU5010 device.

For the procedure to work:

You must install and setup ADB and Fastboot Drivers on PC. Feel free to use the 15 Seconds ADB Installer tool developed by XDA member Snoop05;

Also install YU Yuphoria YU5010 USB drivers on your PC by entering here;

If one (or both) of the two conditions is not met, then device protection cannot be disabled. Therefore, do not skip them!

This tutorial assumes that you are the owner of the phone and you are not here for any illegal reasons. Even more, I’m not responsible for how this tutorial is used. The steps below are correct, but you are the one who has to apply them.

How to Bypass Factory Reset Protection on YU Yuphoria YU5010 Device:

Enter your YU Yuphoria YU5010 Device into Fastboot Mode, so first of all, turn it off; Then, start pressing and holding Volume Up and Power buttons together for no more than a few seconds until you see Fastboot Mode on the screen; Then, use the USB cord to connect your device to PC; Open Command Prompt; Simply enter the below commands:

fastboot –i 0x2A96 erase config

fastboot –i 0x2A96 reboot

That was all you had to do! Do you have any sort of questions? Feel free to ask them in the comment section below. And if you found any other working trick for this device, then let us know about it!