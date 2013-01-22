How to Change the color of your Galaxy S8 Display

by · 5 hours ago

The Galaxy S8 boasts plenty of features, but to tell you the truth, nothing about the new phone is more eye-cathing than its Infinity Display. The Infinity Display displays were first introduced a few years back with the Galaxy Note Edge. After finding a home on various “Edge” models since, curved screens get more interesting this year with the Galaxy S8 line.

Samsung has pushed things ever further to the side edges of the phone. Moreover, it has also trimmed things at the top and bottom of the handset. This practically gives you bigger screens without the need for a bigger physical unit. Indeed, the standard Galaxy S8 boasts a 5.8-inch display while the Galaxy S8 comes with a whopping 6.2-inches of real estate.

There’s no question the Galaxy S8 features one of the most beautiful display of the moment. While the overly saturated colors might look nice, you have to admit the fact that they are nowhere near accurate. For those who like to do photo editing on their device or if you love more accurate tones — you might want to play around with the color mode.

The Galaxy S8 features some interesting options to choose from: I am talking about Adaptive display, AMOLED cinema, AMOLED photo, as well as Basic. Switching between the modes will lower color saturation, slightly adjust the contrast, and warms up the display considerably. The most color accurate choice of the bunch is Basic, while Adaptive display is the only mode that gives you the Color balance option which allows you to tweak the white balance of the display.

After a little tweaking, i am sure that you’ll find the combination that works for you. It’s a great way to customize the look and functionality of your Samsung Galaxy S8 and after all, this is only the beginning.

Popa Loredana

Loredana has graduated Communication and Public Relations and works as a copywriter for over three years. She uses technology every day ( just as anyone else having her age ), but somehow things turned into something more than that. She just loves to discover more about what’s new and interesting, so why not combining that with her passion for writing? Here, on Android Flagship she contributes articles regarding the best choices that you could take when it comes to the latest Android releases and not only and she promises to keep you updated.