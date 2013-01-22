Flow free is An Addictive Puzzle Game

0 0 0

The Play Store has an abundance of great puzzlers, yet not all of them are addictive or at least interesting. I am sorry to say it because I am perfectly aware of the hard work of those developers behind them, yet there is no reason to hide the truth. However, there are also games that make you think in advance of every move that you have to take, games that could easily make you spend valuable hours searching for the next move until that ideal moment lies right in front of you.

After all, we are mostly driven by trying to find meaning in things, by doing our best to find a solution for our problems and so on. Flow free is one of those puzzle games that will make you say at the end of the day: No way, I’ve found another puzzle game that caused me an addiction… And I bet that in the morning you will start it all over again.

In the game, you have to connect the dots of similar color to create a flow between them. Pair all colors and cover the entire board to solve each puzzle in Flow Free. The pipes you create must not overlap and the flow must fill the entire board or else that will break. Flow Free includes thousands of levels in Free Play mode, but this is not the only option.

Let me tell you that you can also enjoy daily puzzles and a time trial mode in case you think you’re a master at these things. In the Time Trial mode, you’ll see the grid size and then choose an amount of time in which you must solve as many puzzles as possible. I must warn you that it isn’t always easy to race against the clock in Time Trial mode.

Flow Free gameplay ranges from simple and relaxed, to challenging and completely crazy, so make a choice and test your limits! How you play is entirily up to you.

Grab the game from here and have fun!