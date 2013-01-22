0 0 0

While performance, battery life of an Android device matters for most Android users, sound output also plays a crucial role in taking a decision about a new phone. Speaking of that, OnePlus devices have always been developer friendly at this chapter and more and more developers have started working on the phone.

This is why we get some great MODs and Ports from them. This Dolby Atmos sound mod for the OnePlus 5 is an ideal example. If you own a OnePlus 5 and have rooted your device and installed the latest TWRP, then you should Install Dolby Atmos Sound Port on your OnePlus 5.

This procedure is recommended to all those who want to enhance the speaker’s sound output, but keep in mind that AndroidFlagship is not responsible for any damage happened to your handset while following this guide. You should better proceed at your own risk and remember to maintain 50-60% battery to prevent a sudden shutdown in the middle of the procedure.

Install Dolby Atmos Sound Port on your OnePlus 5:

Download Dolby Atmos Sound Port for the OnePlus 5 by accessing this direct link; Then, transfer the file to your OnePlus 5; Switch off your device; It’s time to boot your OnePlus 5 into recovery mode, therefore press and hold the Power and Volume Down button simultaneously while your device is switched off to do this; Once in TWRP recovery, select Back up; Up next, select the available partitions; Swipe to create a backup. This is an optional step but it is better to not take any risks. To avoid waiting longer, you may back up just the system partition; When the backup is complete, wipe Cache & Dalvik Cache; Then, select Install zip from SDcard; Navigate to the downloaded zip file and select it; Swipe to flash the file and wait for the installation procedure to complete; When the flashing is complete, you will see a Reboot system button at the bottom of the screen. Tap on it and your device should now boot up normally.