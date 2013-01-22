Pick your Galaxy S8 App Drawer Preference

by · 8 hours ago

Share on Reddit0Tweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0

Samsung Galaxy S8 is the latest flagship device released by the popular South Korean manufacturer, and as it’s only a few months old, so you’re probably still about to discover plenty of interesting things about it. I am always here to give you the best tips and tricks for your new Galaxy S8 and today it’s time to talk about how to pick your Galaxy S8 App Drawer Preference.

Why should you to that? Well, I know that Android owners will feel more comfortable than ever me with Samsung’s app drawer. As you are used to, this hides and organizes all your installed apps and keeps your homescreens free for widgets.

It is up to you how you to choose to open it. Take advantage of the drawer icon in the bottom row of homescreen icons, or with a simple swipe up or down anywhere onscreen.

You can find both these options in Display -> Home Screen. What you must do is to tap on Apps Button and choose the one that best suits you.

However, I totally get your confusion as a previous Apple user. Switching from iPhone to Android can be a real pain. In such conditions, let me help you get set up quickly and easily and make your experience more pleasant!

There are pretty big chances not to even want an app drawer at all, so don’t hesitate to make a few changes. Enter into Display -> Home Screen and tap Home Screen Layout. Now you are free to ditch the drawer altogether for multiple home screens filled with apps, in the order you choose.

Don’t hesitate to take a look at other Galaxy S8 tutorials, tips and tricks such as:

Share on Reddit0Tweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0

Popa Loredana

Loredana has graduated Communication and Public Relations and works as a copywriter for over three years. She uses technology every day ( just as anyone else having her age ), but somehow things turned into something more than that. She just loves to discover more about what’s new and interesting, so why not combining that with her passion for writing? Here, on Android Flagship she contributes articles regarding the best choices that you could take when it comes to the latest Android releases and not only and she promises to keep you updated.