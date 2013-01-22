0 0 0

Don’t you want to install the latest OxygenOS 4.5.7 on your OnePlus 5? The OxygenOS 4.5.7 for OnePlus 5 rolling out via OTA and soon will be available for all handsets, yet something tells me that waiting isn’t really your thing. In such a case, this manual procedure is perfect for you.

The new Oxygen OS 4.5.7 for OnePlus 5 brings a couple of new features, Wi-Fi connectivity improvements, standby battery enhancements and quite a few bug fixes too. I am talking about a fix for the occasional sound leaks in the speakers when using earphones, fixed camera shutter sound bug in silent mode for Indian region, as well as fixed missing sound channels when recording videos, so what are you waiting for? You should better avoid wasting any more time and get ready for the procedure:

You can apply the below steps only on your OnePlus 5;

This should not erase your data, but still, I suggest taking a complete backup of your phone and then proceed;

You will also need to install adb and fastboot drivers on your PC if you intend to flash the ROM using your PC;

Enable USB Debugging on your OnePlus 5;

You should also make sure that your phone has enough charge;

Note: Follow the steps correctly otherwise you may brick your device. We are not responsible for any damage to your phone.

Learn to Install OxygenOS 4.5.7 on OnePlus 5 Using ADB and Fastboot:

Download the full OxygenOS ROM from here;

Then, you should better copy the ROM zip to your adb installation folder and rename the file to OOS.zip;

Turn off your phone and boot into recovery mode;

In the recovery mode, it’s time to select Install from ADB Sideload;

Up next, connect your phone to your PC with a USB cable;

Enter the following command to start flashing the OxygenOS ROM onto your phone. Replace file_name.zip with the name of the zip: adb sideload file_name.zip;

You must now wait for the process to finish then disconnect the phone and reboot it;

You can also choose to download the OTA update instead of the full package which saves your data, but this is only possible if you are already using OxygenOS 4.5.6 on your device.

Learn to Install OxygenOS 4.5.7 on OnePlus (OxygenOS 4.5.7 OTA only):

Take the OxygenOS 4.5.6 to 4.5.7 OTA update only zip; Then, move it to your OnePlus 5 via the original USB cord; Go to Settings > System Updates > Settings Icon > Local Upgrade; While there, you must choose the OTA File; When prompted, don’t hesitate to select upgrade now; Your OnePlus phone should reboot into stock recovery at this point and start flashing the OTA update; When the flashing is complete, your handset will reboot itself and when it comes back up, it will be running the latest OxygenOS from OnePlus. Your job is to enjoy it!