Take Things to a New level with Screenshot Pro (License)

0 0 0

A screenshot (sometimes called a screen capture) was once known as an image of a computer desktop that could be saved as a graphics file. Now, things have changed and this isn’t any longer related to the Windows platform, but people actually want to capture the contents of their phone or tablet’s screen. Taking a screenshot on Android is as simple as simultaneously holding down the power button and volume-down button, but various alternative methods can be found the latest Android phones from the current market.

Do you want to take things to a new level? Are you thinking that it’s time to find a screen capture app optimized for taking consecutive screen shots and capturing multiple moments in quick succession? Screenshot Pro (License) is my answer for you and I am sure that you won’t find any better option for this purpose.

I am never eager to spend money on something that I might not later like and I know that I am not the only one thinking of that. Therefore, I want you to know from the start that you can check this app’s functions and operations with a free trial.

The app is pretty surprising and comes with various functionalities: it can cut the status bar area and navigation bar area automatically, it has a convenient and mobile overlay shutter button, it can easily upload a copy of new screenshot to the cloud, thanks to the notification bar icon display function you can take screenshot and check screenshot with ease, not to mention that after taking a screenshot, a miniaturized version is displayed on screen.

As for its Small Button, by setting it to be displayed at all times, the shutter button can be instantly brought up any time you want to take screenshots. Who doesn’t want such functions on his Android handset?

Grab Screenshot Pro (License) on your Android device and let the fun begin.