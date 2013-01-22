True or False: Quiz Battle is an Excellent Brain Game

0 0 0

What should you play any Trivia games? It is up to you to challenge your friends, have fun and show off your culture. In this game, while players try to get the highest scores, they end up running through various questions. That is why I think that True or False: Quiz Battle is an ideal example of an excellent brain game. Just try it out and you will be able to give your brain a boost by addictive thinking, you can enjoy single-player and multiplayer modes, as well as leader boards.

Well, True or False offers you hundreds of puzzles to solve and it won’t always be as simple as you might imagine. The quiz asks you for answers and then gives you various choices. The app comes with a wealth of questions that you might not even expect and after that, the app also gives you statements and it is up to you to say if it’s true or not.

There are numerous categories, so there’s no chance to be disappointed. I am talking about Body & Soul, Books & Words, Flora & Fauna, Food & Drink, Film, Games, Geo, History, Life & Style, Music, Science, Sport, Tech, TV, as well as Web. And if you still want more, then don’t hesitate to challenge your friends or play against random opponents. The single-player mode provides various levels and questions, with players having limited lives and the ability to skip a small number of questions, while the multiplayer mode lets you engage in a head-to-head trivia duel with a friend or a complete stranger.

And don’t forget that the in-game chat function is included too, but don’t let this stop you from working your way up to the ranks for the leaderboards.

Download the True or False: Quiz Battle game now and don’t worry. We all know that the best things in life are free and this is no exception.