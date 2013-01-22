iHeartRadio is totally Worthy of your Attention

0 0 0

Founded in April 2008 as the website iheartmusic.com, iHeartRadio now functions both as a music recommender system and as a radio network that includes audio content from over 800 local iHeartMedia radio stations across the United States and from plenty of other stations. iHeartRadio is available online, via Android mobile devices, as well as on some video-game consoles and I make no mistake by saying that the iHeartRadio Free Music & Radio app is totally worthy of your attention.

I am impressed of the fact that iHeartRadio has such a generous music catalog for you to choose from. The first time you open the app, you are prompted to choose the genres like rock, pop, and tthe country that you like. Based on them, you’ll be suggested some radio stations, so it is only up to you to choose to either save a station or to simply discard it and keep looking for better options.

You can listen to the AM and FM radio stations such as New Zealand’s ZM, The Edge, Coast, 2GB and Newstalk ZB, The Hits, Radio Hauraki, Flava, Radio Sport, stream 20,000,000+ songs from 450,000+ artists, all commercial-free, as well as listen to on-demand episodes and podcasts from the best in News, Sports, Comedy, and more.

You can even add local radio stations based on your location. For this, you can either grant the app your location access or select a location manually. Selecting one manually is ideal when you want to listen to radio stations which are not available at your location. And if you listen to some selected songs often, you can create different playlists and add those songs to them in no time.

And iHeartRadio is more than an app, but the iHeartRadio Music Festival was launched in 2011 and it was a success, not to mention the iHeartCountry Festival, the nationwide iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour, iHeartSummer’17 Weekend and the iHeartRadio Music Awards, which generated 165 billion social media impressions.

Grab iHeartRadio into your own Android device right away. And if you want the best, don’t hesitate to buy either the Plus or the All Access version of the app that gives you more features such as unlimited skips, offline listening, and unlimited playlists depending on the version that you buy.