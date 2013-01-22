Radio Stations are Already Sorted on different Genres with PCRadio

0 0 0

You know that you can listen to radio with no limits on Google Play Music. Now, the Google Play Music apps for Android let you listen to online radio without an Internet connection, as well with offline caching, there are also radio apps which come with a large music collection sorted on genres, therefore you are prompted to select some of your favorite genres and you don’t even know how many surprises are waiting for you.

Why should you choose the PCRadio app from all these options? This one feels fresh and clean and not only does it boast a collection of hundreds of radio stations of different genres that are available in this small radio player, but the best part is that the radio stations are already sorted on the basis of different genres such as rock, pop, metal, etc. All the channels are available 24/7, so don’t worry about this aspect as it happens in other apps.

You can also search for particular radio stations in the search bar of the app. While the radio stations available are from different countries around the world, the default option is “All countries”. You also have the possibility to change this by tapping on the globe icon at the bottom-right of the screen.

You should also: Enjoy New Release Radio on Galaxy S8+

Just like most other radio apps, PCRadio gives you the chance to mark certain radio stations as a favorite to access them later easily, but not all of them are careful about the battery life as this one which is battery efficient and can be controlled from your headset.

And despite of the fact that the app doesn’t win any prizes for its design, it stands out thanks to its elaborate layout and great functionality. The app is therefore especially recommended for anyone who has a desire of enjoying different genres and simplicity.

Grab Radio Online – PCRADIO from here.