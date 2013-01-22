Grab ASUS ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro Stock Wallpapers on your Android Device

0 0 0

Asus ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro smartphone was just launched in August 2017 and it’s a device full of surprises, that’s for sure. However, today I only want to tell you more about the wallpapers that come preloaded with the ASUS Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro and how you can grab them on your own Android device.

Let me tell you from the start that the fact that they are colorful and seem to consist of colorful gradient colors with a small twist of design inside them. And even though there are no more than 7 wallpapers in toal, they are fun, they come in full HD quality with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and one of them could easily be the change that you need on your device for the moment.

Just give them a try and you’ll see that I make no mistake by saying that! Here you can find the detailed procedure:

Grab ASUS ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro Stock Wallpapers:

For the start, you must take the ASUS ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro Stock Wallpapers right away; Open the Gallery App and browse the new wallpapers that you have downloaded; Press the Menu or the Options key and choose Set as and then Home Screen or Lock Screen; Like that, the selected wallpaper will be applied as Home Screen or Lockscreen background on your own device.

