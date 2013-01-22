0 0 0

Google has officially released the Android 8.0 Oreo update for various Pixel and Nexus devices. Along with that, the source code of Android 8.0 Oreo is released and Android developers have built a ROM based on Oreo. Yes, Google’s Latest OS Dessert is really tempting, so I know that some of you will love to hear about the Nexus 4 Android 8.0 Oreo update via LineageOS 15.0 custom ROM.

If you do that, you will get to see a good number of new features on your handset once you install the Oreo-based LineageOS 15.0. I am talking about much faster boot times, adaptive app icons, picture-in-picture (PiP) mode, enhanced WebView, Autofill for apps, improved Settings menu and more.

Be careful about:

You will lose the original ROM or any custom rom that you might have installed, so make sure to take a backup of your phone;

You must install TWRP or any Custom Recovery on your phone if you want to follow the below steps;

Charge your Nexus phone at least up to 70%.

Grab LineageOS 15.0 custom ROM for Nexus 4:

Download LineageOS 15.0 custom ROM for Nexus 4 Transfer the custom ROM you wish to flash to your device’s storage; Boot into TWRP Recovery; Select the “Wipe” option from the TWRP main menu and enable a “Swipe to Factory Reset” on the bottom of the screen; Go back to the TWRP main menu; Then, tap on the Install option and select the custom ROM’s .zip file that you transferred; After selecting the .zip file, enable “Swipe to Confirm Flash” on the bottom of the screen to begin the custom ROM installation process. Be patient as this might take some time; Once your custom ROM is successfully flashed, you’ll notice the Wipe cache/Dalvik option, select it and then enable Swipe to wipe from the bottom of the screen; One the above action completes, hit Back; Then, select Reboot System.