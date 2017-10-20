There is no mystery that with the Android 8.0 Oreo update on the horizon, we are all wondering the same thing: will my Galaxy S6 get that update in the near future? Well, what I can tell you for the moment is that the unofficial AOSP 8.0 ROM is here, while Google released the official Android 8.0 Oreo Update for its Pixel and Nexus devices and Android Oreo Source code.

And you know that the Samsung Galaxy S6 model is one of the most successful devices of Samsung and recently Samsung pushed the Android Nougat update for the device. Now, after the Nougat update, Galaxy S6 is expected to get Android 8.0 update, yet flashing Android 8.0 Oreo ROM on your Galaxy S6 is even more convenient.

You see that developers already start working on building a ROM based on Oreo and now first AOSP 8.0 Oreo ROM for Samsung Galaxy S6 is available for download. If you want to enjoy it, then follow this guide to install Android 8.0 Oreo on Samsung Galaxy S6.

I must though tell you that the ROM is missing many features, but the developer managed to make this ROM usable. Well, it seems that Stock-Camera is unusable because it is missing a SD-Card, you could encounter a few bugs here and there, but this is a small price to pay for what you are getting. And don’t forget to get ready:

Make sure that you have unlocked the bootloader on your Samsung Galaxy S6;

Verify that TWRP Recovery is installed and that root is available;

Make sure that your phone has more than 60% battery left;

The ROM is an initial Oreo build and contains bugs. Follow the steps correctly or else you may brick your Galaxy device. I am not responsible for any damage to your phone;

How to Flash Android 8.0 Oreo ROM on Galaxy S6: