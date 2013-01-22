0 0 0

There is no other way to say it, but I think that Google Play Store defines Android. The former Android Market is known as Google Play Store and yes, it is responsible for showcasing and allowing you to install all your desired applications categorized into Music, Games, Entertainment, Tools, Productivity, Photography and more. Who doesn’t want all these?

You can even install Google Play Store on Chinese Android devices via Google Installer. Well, you must know more about Google Installer which will push the Google Play Services framework in your phone.

Once you have it installed, you are ready to meet the Play Store loaded with a huge amount of Android applications and games. Let’s learn now how to install Google Play Store on Chinese Android phones.

Learn to Install Google Play Store on Chinese Android Devices via Google Installer:

Download the most recent Google Installer APK file; You must place it to your phone’s internal or external storage; Up next, on your Android phone, go to Settings > security / safety > check Unknown sources option; After this, open file manager on your phone and locate the copied Google Installer APK; Tap the APK and install it by using on-screen instructions; Once the installer APK has been installed, open the installer from the app drawer or application menu; Now in the installer, tap the yellow button on the bottom to proceed installation; In the next screen, you must tap install; Up next, tap OK to process it; When it asks you for the Google Play Store, once again tap Install; After that, tap OK; You must them tap the red button appearing at the bottom of the screen; Now, press the button showing an agreement/asking for permissions > Allow it; Then, press NEXT; Once done, Play Services and Play Store will be installed on your phone.

If the Play Store doesn’t appear in the application menu, you must grab the latest Play Store APK file and install it manually on your phone.